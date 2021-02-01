LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

