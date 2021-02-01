Gerresheimer’s (GRRMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Gerresheimer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF opened at $106.90 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

