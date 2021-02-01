-$0.07 EPS Expected for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of BNGO opened at $11.05 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

