EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Financial Contrast

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EuroSite Power and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80

NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -12.78% -4.29% -3.64% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $4.47 million 5.63 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.19 $202.12 million $3.42 15.93

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Volatility & Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NorthWestern beats EuroSite Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.