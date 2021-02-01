Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.15.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.48. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

