Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.