Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

