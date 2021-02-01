Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Cansortium
