Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

