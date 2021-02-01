Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

