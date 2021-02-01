Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.06.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.43 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

