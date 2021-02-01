Piper Sandler Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $12.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of ALL opened at $107.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

