Analysts Set Expectations for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $64.85 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

