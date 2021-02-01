Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €63.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

ETR:BMW opened at €70.01 ($82.36) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

