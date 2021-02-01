Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capcom in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. Capcom has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

