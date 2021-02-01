Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.