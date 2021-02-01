ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $655.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $650.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

