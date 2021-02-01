Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

