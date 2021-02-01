GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.32.
Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.33 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
