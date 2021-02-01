GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.33 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.