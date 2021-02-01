Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

