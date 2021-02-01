Brokers Set Expectations for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

