Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

