Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IMO opened at C$24.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$32.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.47.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

