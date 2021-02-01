PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PJT opened at $68.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

