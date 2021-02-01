AECOM (ACM) to Release Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.