Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Expands By 169.3%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSY opened at $1.55 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

