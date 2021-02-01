Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 3.20. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.