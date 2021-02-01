Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 3.20. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.44.
Premier Foods Company Profile
