Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. Sika has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

