Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.39.

CHUY stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

