Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $560.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

