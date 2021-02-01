BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

