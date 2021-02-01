Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $147.53. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.