Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.36.

ARNA stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,721 shares of company stock worth $9,699,574. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

