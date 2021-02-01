Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $582.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

