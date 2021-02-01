Pivotal Research Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

