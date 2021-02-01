MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MOR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

MOR stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 142.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

