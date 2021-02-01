Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $11,645,000.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $113.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.93.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.