UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,939.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last three months, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

