Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

