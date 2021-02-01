Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,778,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,116,559.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,021.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.