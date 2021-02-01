Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.12.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7506122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

