Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

