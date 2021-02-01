Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Boosted by Wedbush

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SLM by 65.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

