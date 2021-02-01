KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $141.67.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

