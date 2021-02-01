DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

SFNC stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

