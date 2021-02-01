Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NAVI stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

