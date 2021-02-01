DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,054,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.