National Bank Financial Comments on People Co. (PEO.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PEO)

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for People Co. (PEO.V) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $15.22 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of People Co. (PEO.V) stock opened at C$15.05 on Monday. People Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.70.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.32 million for the quarter.

About People Co. (PEO.V)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

