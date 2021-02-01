Spark Power Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.03 million.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$127.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

