Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

