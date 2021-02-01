ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

